Race is still on in Nelson Mandela Bay

The ANC’s fight for control of municipalities in the Eastern Cape is gaining ground, with the party snatching almost all the municipalities it was in charge of before the polls. In the key metros of Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela, the ANC was still in the lead.

But in Makana the ANC was sitting at 48.98%, followed by the DA at 18.36%. Fed-up residents of Makana have failed to gain ground after they formed a civic movement to challenge for the polls. The ANC had a strong showing in the municipality despite the threat by the residents earlier that they would mount a serious challenge against the party.

The residents were fed up with the lack of service delivery in the area. In Nelson Mandela Bay, the ANC remains in the lead with the DA hot on its heels. The ANC was leading the race with 40.45% of the vote, followed by the DA at 38.37%.

The EFF’s support in the metro has not grown as it stood at 6.69%. In Buffalo City, the ANC was leading with 65.79% of the vote, followed by the DA at 13.23% and the EFF at 12.39%. The ANC’s dominance in the elections in the Eastern Cape was shown in the Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality where the governing party was sitting at 72.56% and the DA at 6.95%.