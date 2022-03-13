Race to lead ANC in KZN to officially start next month

According to a leaked letter which was sent out to leaders of the 11 regions and branches by Mdumiseni Ntuli, the ANC’s provincial secretary, the 9th provincial conference will be held in July this year. He said that was because the current provincial executive committee (PEC) chaired by Sihle Zikalala – who is also the provincial premier – was elected in July 2018 and its term would have ended by then.

Durban – The race to elect the new crop of provincial leaders to lead the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal between July 2022 and July 2026 will be officially opened on April 9.

In the same letter, sent out on Saturday, Ntuli told branches that those who intend to renew their membership because they want to take part in the conference should do so by the end of this month (March 31).

“Dear comrades, during its ordination meeting held on March 6 and 7 2021 (sic) the PEC decided that the provincial conference will be held in July 2022. This decision is primarily informed by the fact that a four-year constitutional term of office which started in July 2018 is ending in July 2022.

“Accordingly, the PEC further decided that the cut-off period date for membership renewal for purposes of the provincial conference will be March 31. Branch general meetings to elect delegates and nominate leadership for the provincial conference will begin on April 9," Ntuli wrote and decreed to regions and branches.