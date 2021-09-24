Racial quotas undermine Heritage Day, ADeC cries

Durban – The African Democratic Change or ADeC says that Heritage Day is not worth celebrating because minority communities across the country are given labels by other political parties. ADeC leader Visvin Reddy said on Friday that the Heritage Day celebration is shunned by the actions of some political leaders, primarily from the ANC and EFF.

Reddy also questioned the motives of the government in not reprimanding members of political parties who incite racial tensions. He also said the government’s obsession with racial quotas had left many qualified young minorities unable to find employment. The former DA and ANC member said the party’s celebration would focus on commonalities rather than differences, as it would help break down racial boundaries created by the government.

“ADeC believes that there is not much for us to celebrate. This celebration is marred by the actions and decisions of some political leaders, notably from the ANC and EFF. They are in a state of denial and refuse to accept the fact that South Africa's diversity is something positive and adds to the rich tapestry of all the cultures that make up our nation. “Twenty seven years into democracy, ANC and EFF leaders are fuelling racial tensions by stereotyping communities. The entire South African Indian, coloured and white community are labelled as racist because of the criminal actions of a few. “The same applies to other minority communities in this country. The politicians are obsessed with race and use it to divide communities. No different from what the apartheid government did.