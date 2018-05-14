Minister Jeff Radebe is sworn in as acting SA President on Tuesday morning by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: SA Government Twitter.

Johannesburg - Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe was on Tuesday morning sworn in as acting SA president by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, are both away on working trips to Geneva and Moscow respectively.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday assume the position of Co-Chair of the Global Commission on the Future of Work of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The South African president, who left for Geneva on Monday, will attend the working dinner, to consider the Framework on the Global Commission's Final Report in terms of findings and recommendations to be made.

"President Ramaphosa and the Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven, both former trade unionists, will on Wednesday, 16 May 2018, co-chair the 28 member Commission meeting to oversee the preparation of a major report on the future of work which will be published in early 2019 and seek to understand and make proposals on how to effectively respond to new challenges," said a statement from the Presidency issued by Khusela Diko the spokesperson to the president.

The high-level Global commission was established by the ILO in 2017 to assess the rapid transformations taking place in the global economy and world of work, and identifying the key challenges and recommendations.

The commission is comprised of experts from government, business and labour. Its work aligns with the SA government's focus on the creation of decent and sustainable jobs, and efforts to ensure young South Africans have the skills necessary to thrive in the changing workplace.

"The President has expressed appreciation at the unanimous confidence shown by the ILO’s Governing Body in appointing him as the new Co-Chair of the Commission," said the statement.

African News Agency/ANA