Johannesburg - Energy minister Jeff Radebe will on Tuesday address the Southern African ministerial panel at the 8th annual DLO Africa Power Roundtable amid a power crisis in the country. The DLO Africa Power Roundtable is an energy platform through which opportunities for investment in Africa’s power sector are discussed.

The roundtable has been running for the past eight years and has followed various projects across the continent, including South Africa's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme.

The 2019 conference will focus on investment opportunities in the energy sectors across the Southern African region of the continent, including South Africa.

As a result, the energy department said there will also be participation from other African countries such as Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia, Uganda, Namibia, and Angola to name a few.

