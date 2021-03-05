Ramaphosa accepts resignation of under-fire North West prosecutions boss

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted North West Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Moipone Noko’s request to resign from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). In November 2020, National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi – with the support of Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola – had requested the president to institute an inquiry into her fitness to hold office and to suspend Noko pending the outcome of the inquiry. On February 9, the Presidency said in a statement last night, Ramaphosa then requested Noko to provide reasons why she should not be suspended. Instead, she requested permission to step down on February 14. Noko had come under fire for decisions she took on high-profile cases while holding a similar post in KwaZulu-Natal. The NDPP’s request for an inquiry into Noko's fitness to hold office followed the publication of the De Kock report, the Presidency said.

’’The report was compiled by an expert panel to review the authorisations of advocates Nomcobo Jiba and Shaun Abrahams to institute a racketeering prosecution, in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, against General Johan Booysen, former head of the KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks), and other police officials.

’’Concerns arose with regard to the conduct of certain NPA officials, including Noko. The national director evaluated the findings made in the De Kock report, as well as certain High Court judgments.

’’Legal opinion was also sought from private counsel who, after evaluation, advised that the matter be referred to the President to consider instituting an inquiry.

’’The national director subsequently recommended to the president that an inquiry be held into the fitness of Advocate Noko to hold the office of Director of Public Prosecutions.’’

IOL