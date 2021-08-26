Ramaphosa administration steps in to resolve Zulu throne impasse

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal government has asked the national government led by President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the impasse over the Zulu throne where two factions are at each other’s throats. In a statement issued late on Wednesday, following a provincial cabinet meeting which was led by premier Sihle Zikalala, the cabinet said it wants the matter to be resolved as soon as possible.

At the present moment, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the monarch's traditional prime minister insists that King Misuzulu, the first born son of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini is already on the throne. On the other hand, another faction led by Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu and Prince Mbonisi Zulu insists that the rightful prince for the throne is Prince Simakade, the first born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. Despite all this, the KwaZulu-Natal government said it wants the matter to be resolved. “The executive council supports all efforts of government to resolve the matter as soon as possible. The matter of the Zulu Royal family is now being handled in line with the provisions of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act No 3 of 2019.

“In terms of this Act, matters related to disputes in the case of a King, Queen, Kingship or Queenship, must be dealt with by the President of the Republic of South Africa. “The president has duly delegated this function to the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. “The provincial government has submitted a report to His Excellency the President on all efforts that have been undertaken by the Provincial Government to resolve the matter.

“All reports have thus far been handed over to the Presidency as per the requirement of the Act. The executive council will continue to play its supporting role and action all its responsibilities as and when it becomes necessary,” it said yesterday, after the provincial cabinet meeting. The issue of the throne is the only dispute in the Zulu royal court as Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu (not related to Queen Mantfombi) and her two daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma have launched a legal challenge at the Pietermaritzburg high court. Dlamini-Zulu who is the first wife of the late King wants to inherit 50% of the king’s estate on the basis that they were married in community of property and in a civil rite marriage. Separately, her two daughters are challenging the validity of the king's will that appointed King Misuzulu's mother as the regent, claiming some of the signatures in the purported will were forged.