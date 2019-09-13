President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Denis Balibouse/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Key allies of President Cyril Ramaphosa have fallen out after documents relating his campaign for the ANC’s top job in 2017 were leaked. News24 reported on Friday that cyber security expert Alexio Papadopulo is suspected to have leaked information on the CR17 campaign.

He was brought in during the campaign and now the Hawks have been roped in to investigate him as well as the leaking of the e-mails.

The leaking of the e-mails and financial statements of the campaign had caused a rift to the extent that Papadopulo had a falling out with Ramaphosa’s head of security Wally Rhoode.

The financial records on the CR17 campaign showed that millions of rands went into the campaign two years ago.

Several Ministers and deputy ministers and other officials have been reported to have been paid millions of rands.

The ANC has discussed the issue of campaign funding at the last National Executive Committee.

The party wants a mechanism to manage these issues in future.

Political Bureau