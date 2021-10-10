Ramaphosa: ANC is in the process of rebuilding

The president of South Africa and the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, said on Sunday that the governing party was in the process of rebuilding, and would require candidates running for ward councillor to undergo a review process before entering office. Ramaphosa said the candidates would be interviewed by a panel of about six to 12 people to ensure accountability among its elected councillors.

He was speaking in H-section in uMlazi township, south of the Durban central business district (CBD), during the ANC’s local government election campaign in KwaZulu-Natal. "We are in the process of rebuilding the ANC. We are in the process of uniting the ANC. We don't want in-fighting among our candidates, we want unity among them," Ramaphosa said. President Cyril Ramaphosa says he doesn't want fighting amongst its ward candidates, he wants them to unite.



Video: @JehranD @IOL @ANCKZN pic.twitter.com/LhYAZlQ9zy — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) October 10, 2021 Ramaphosa pointed to the elected candidates and told the crowd: “We think you have chosen the cream of the crop.”

The president was welcomed by a cheerful ANC support base in uMlazi that was mostly made up of women and children. Premier of the province Sihle Zikalala accompanied the president during his address, and also received a warm welcome from the community. Zikalala introduced the candidates to the community members who cheered them on as each name was called out. President Cyril Ramaphosa introduces the ward candidates in uMlazi, south of Durban, before a crowd of supporters. This was part.of the NEC's visit to KZN during the partys election campaign.



Video: @JehranD @IOL @ANCKZN pic.twitter.com/WQnnzlwAq5 — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) October 10, 2021 The police and military personnel also organised their safety zones around the speaker's podium to ensure the crowds were kept in check.

Watch: President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government has introduced a R350 grant for Covid relief but crowds say they did not get it.



Video: @JehranD @IOL pic.twitter.com/SXpuyQ8PuA — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) October 10, 2021 The police presence was barely necessary, however, as the uMlazi supporters showed nothing but support for Ramaphosa, except when he brought up the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant, which they voiced their concerns over. Hoards of supporters were also seen pushing and shoving to try and get a T-shirt in the colours of the governing party. Watch: Hoards of ANC supporters pushing and shoving in hopes to get an ANC t-shirt from party officials in H-section in uMlazi, south of Durban. Crowds are awaiting the address of President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Video: @JehranD @IOL @ANCKZN pic.twitter.com/vxIbZ5r4lc — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) October 10, 2021 The President, as well as the rest of the provincial ANC delegation, which included Zikalala and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, made their way west into KwaNdengezi township in Marianhill.