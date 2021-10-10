NewsPolitics
(Left to Right) President Cyril Ramaphosa, Nocawe Mafu, ANC NEC deployee in KwaZulu-Natal and Premier of KZN Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Jehran Naidoo/Independent Media.
Ramaphosa: ANC is in the process of rebuilding

By Jehran Naidoo Time of article published 42m ago

The president of South Africa and the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, said on Sunday that the governing party was in the process of rebuilding, and would require candidates running for ward councillor to undergo a review process before entering office.

Ramaphosa said the candidates would be interviewed by a panel of about six to 12 people to ensure accountability among its elected councillors.

He was speaking in H-section in uMlazi township, south of the Durban central business district (CBD), during the ANC’s local government election campaign in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We are in the process of rebuilding the ANC. We are in the process of uniting the ANC. We don't want in-fighting among our candidates, we want unity among them," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa pointed to the elected candidates and told the crowd: “We think you have chosen the cream of the crop.”

The president was welcomed by a cheerful ANC support base in uMlazi that was mostly made up of women and children.

Premier of the province Sihle Zikalala accompanied the president during his address, and also received a warm welcome from the community. Zikalala introduced the candidates to the community members who cheered them on as each name was called out.

The police and military personnel also organised their safety zones around the speaker's podium to ensure the crowds were kept in check.

The police presence was barely necessary, however, as the uMlazi supporters showed nothing but support for Ramaphosa, except when he brought up the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant, which they voiced their concerns over.

Hoards of supporters were also seen pushing and shoving to try and get a T-shirt in the colours of the governing party.

The President, as well as the rest of the provincial ANC delegation, which included Zikalala and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, made their way west into KwaNdengezi township in Marianhill.

Zikalala and Ramaphosa addressed another cheerful crowd at the KwaNdengezi shopping complex, urging supporters to vote for the party while promising them efficient service delivery and jobs.

