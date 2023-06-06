Independent Online
Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Ramaphosa and African leaders meet ahead of visit to Russia, Ukraine on peace mission

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS

Published 48m ago

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with fellow African leaders on their peace mission to Moscow and Kyiv and agreed that they were keen to intervene in the conflict.

Ramaphosa said the meeting agreed that foreign ministers from the six African countries must craft a roadmap for the peace plan.

He said they spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. Both are willing to meet Ramaphosa and the presidents of Senegal, Egypt, Uganda, Congo-Brazzaville and Zambia.

“The Heads of State deliberated on the devastating impact the war has had on the people of Ukraine and Russia as well as the threats this war poses to Europe and the rest of the world if it continues.

“The leaders agreed they would engage with both President Putin and President Zelensky on the elements for a ceasefire and lasting peace in the region.

“The foreign ministers of the respective countries were tasked to finalise the elements of a road-map to peace. The presidents confirmed their availability to travel to Ukraine and Russia in mid June,” said the Presidency.

The peace mission was first announced a few weeks ago when Ramaphosa appeared in Parliament.

There are other countries also willing to host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The BRICS foreign ministers agreed at their meeting in Cape Town last week that they wanted an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

They called for the peace process to ensure this was achieved.

[email protected]

