President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with fellow African leaders on their peace mission to Moscow and Kyiv and agreed that they were keen to intervene in the conflict.

Ramaphosa said the meeting agreed that foreign ministers from the six African countries must craft a roadmap for the peace plan.

He said they spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. Both are willing to meet Ramaphosa and the presidents of Senegal, Egypt, Uganda, Congo-Brazzaville and Zambia.

“The Heads of State deliberated on the devastating impact the war has had on the people of Ukraine and Russia as well as the threats this war poses to Europe and the rest of the world if it continues.