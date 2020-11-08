Ramaphosa and other African leaders congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden

Cape Town - African leaders have congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after media outlets on Saturday declared Biden the winner of the 2020 United States presidential election. Democrat Joe Biden won his bid for the White House, defeating Donald Trump after securing more than 270 electoral votes in a suspenseful election that has seen the incumbent Trump refuse to concede defeat. In a tweet, African Union Chairperson and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said, “We congratulate President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris and the American people on your election. We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation.” According to Egyptian online news outlet Ahram Online, Egypt’s presidency said in a statement that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had congratulated Biden on winning the presidential race, and asserted that he was looking forward to working and cooperating with the president-elect to boost strategic bilateral relations between Egypt and the US in the best interest of the two countries and their people. Sudanese President Abdalla Hamdok also congratulated the president-elect and vice president-elect via a message to Biden and Harris on Twitter.

“On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election as President & Vice President. Looking forward to working closely with them both to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation between our two nations and countries.”

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Biden on his victory in what he described as a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs.

Buhari said Biden’s election was a reminder that democracy was the best form of government because it offered the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.”

Namibian President Hage Geingob tweeted, “I congratulate @JoeBiden on his victory. During our struggle for freedom, we came to know him as a Senator who opposed apartheid in South Africa and the region. I look forward to working with @JoeBiden for stronger bilateral relations and multilateralism for a fairer world.”

Biden, 77, was elected the 46th president of the United States - the oldest incoming president in US history.

African News Agency/ANA