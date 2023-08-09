Ramaphosa and Putin discuss BRICS summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin where they discussed the BRICS summit. Putin’s office said the two leaders touched on a range of subjects during their discussion.

Ramaphosa just came back to South Africa from Russia where he attended the Russia-Africa summit with several leaders from the continent. Ramaphosa had met with Putin on the sidelines of the summit, where they discussed progress on the Ukraine conflict and the forthcoming BRICS meeting in Johannesburg. The Kremlin said on Tuesday Putin spoke with Ramaphosa where they reaffirmed bilateral ties.

“The President of South Africa gave a positive assessment of the results of the recent Russia–Africa Summit in St Petersburg, which are bound to further promote cooperation between Russia and African nations. “Following their separate meeting on July 29, Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa discussed a number of practical issues of bilateral cooperation, with a focus on enhancing trade, economic and investment ties. “The presidents expressed a mutual desire to continue constructive cooperation on the current international agenda, including preparations for the upcoming BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on August 23–24,“ said Putin’s office.

Putin will not physically attend the summit in Sandton, but will participate virtually. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had also said that he was not going to attend the BRICS summit, confirmed last week he will be travelling to Johannesburg. Modi had spoken to Ramaphosa last week.

BRICS is expected to have a number of leaders who have been invited from different parts of the world. South Africa has extended an invitation to almost all leaders in Africa. There will be leaders from the Global South as well. The BRICS summit is also expected to discuss its expansion after more than 20 countries expressed an interest to join the bloc.