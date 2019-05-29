Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has picked the 28 men and women who will form part of his reduced Cabinet. The president said he had reduced the Cabinet from 36 to 28 as part of his plans to reconfigure the state.

Some departments have been merged such as Trade and Industry, which was combined with Economic Development; Higher Education and Training combined with Science and Technology; Environmental Affairs combined with Forestry and Fisheries; Agriculture combined with Land Reform and Rural Development, and Mineral Resources combined with Energy.

Human Settlements has been combined with Water and Sanitation while Sports and Recreation combined with Arts and Culture.

Ramaphosa said that half of the ministers are women and there are a number of young people.

Ramaphosa’s announcement follows weeks of speculation about who will be included and who will be left out from the previous cabinet.

This also follows a tough electioneering campaign for the ANC which culminated in Ramaphosa’s stadium-style inauguration at the weekend.

He has also faced tough pressure to appoint a scandal-free cabinet which does not include individuals who have been tainted by allegations of corruption.

Here's Ramaphosa's new Cabinet:

- The Deputy President is David Mabuza.

- The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is Thoko Didiza.

- The Deputy Ministers are Sdumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha.

- The Minister of Basic Education is Angie Motshekga.

- The Deputy Minister is Dr Regina Mhaule.

- The Minister of Communications is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

- The Deputy Minister is Pinky Kekana.

- The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

- The Deputy Ministers are Parks Tau and Obed Bapela.

- The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

- The Deputy Minister is Thabang Makwetla.

- The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries is Barbara Creecy.

- The Deputy Minister is Maggie Sotyu.

- The Minister of Employment and Labour is Thulas Nxesi.

- The Deputy Minister is Boitumelo Moloi.

- The Minister of Finance is Tito Mboweni.

- The Deputy Minister is Dr David Masondo.

- The Minister of Health is Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

- The Deputy Minister is Dr Joe Phaahla.

- The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology is Dr Blade Nzimande.

- The Deputy Minister is Buti Manamela.

- The Minister of Home Affairs is Dr Aaron Motsoaledi

- The Deputy Minister is Njabulo Nzuza.

- The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation is Lindiwe Sisulu.

- The Deputy Ministers are Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo.

- The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is Dr Naledi Pandor.

- The Deputy Ministers are Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

- The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services is Ronald Lamola.

- The Deputy Ministers are John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa.

- The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy is Gwede Mantashe.

- The Deputy Minister is Bavelile Hlongwa.

- The Minister of Police is General Bheki Cele.

- The Deputy Minister is Cassel Mathale.

- The Minister in the Presidency is Jackson Mthembu.

- The Deputy Minister in the Presidency is Thembi Siweya.

- The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

- The Deputy Minister is Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize.

- The Minister of Public Enterprises is Pravin Gordhan.

- The Deputy Minister is Phumulo Masualle.

- The Minister of Public Service and Administration is Senzo Mchunu.

- The Deputy Minister is Sindy Chikunga.

- The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Patricia de Lille.

- The Deputy Minister is Noxolo Kiviet.

- The Minister of Small Business Development is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

- The Deputy Minister is Rosemary Capa.

- The Minister of Social Development is Lindiwe Zulu.

- The Deputy Minister is Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu.

- The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture is Nathi Mthethwa.

- The Deputy Minister is Nocawe Mafu.

- The Minister of State Security is Ayanda Dlodlo.

- The Deputy Minister is Zizi Kodwa.

- The Minister of Tourism is Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane.

- The Deputy Minister is Fish Mahlalela.

- The Minister of Trade and Industry is Ebrahim Patel.

- The Deputy Ministers are Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina.

- The Minister of Transport is Fikile Mbalula.

- The Deputy Minister is Dikeledi Magadzi.

At his inauguration on Saturday, Ramaphosa admitted that the journey ahead was not easy. He faces expectations for a clean-up of corruption which has engulfed a number of government departments and crucially state-owned enterprises.

“In recent times, our people have watched as some of those in whom they had invested their trust have surrendered to the temptation of power and riches. They have seen some of the very institutions of our democracy eroded and resources squandered. The challenges that we face are real. But they are not insurmountable,” Ramaphosa said.

The president also faces the tough battle of dealing with social economic issues that have plagued the country including rising unemployment and an under-performing economy.

There is also the issue of a lack or poor service delivery in many parts of the country.

In his announcement on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said revitalising the economy is key while also ensuring that the public purse is kept in check.

He said a reconfigured State is a process and journey and that combining the various departments was part of the process.

He said in appointing the executive he considered experience, continuity and gender-mix.

The president said the people he has appointed have a huge responsibility on their shoulders, with performance agreements being signed with each of them.

He said if they do not perform, he will take steps against them.

