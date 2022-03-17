Ramaphosa announces SAPS specialised units for construction mafia, cash-in-transit heists

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that they are setting up a special unit in the SAPS to deal with the construction mafia that is disrupting businesses in the country. He also said they were setting up other special units on the cash-in-transit heists and in the mining sector, where illegal mining by zama zamas is taking over and causing disruption.

Ramaphosa also told Parliament on Thursday during questions that it was his prerogative to appoint ministers. This came after EFF leader Julius Malema had asked why he had not fired Police Minister Bheki Cele, as he had allegedly been interfering in the operations of the police. Ramaphosa fired police chief Khehla Sitole and he will leave the SAPS at the end of March.

But Malema said irrespective which national commissioner he appoints, there will always be tensions between the police commissioner and Cele because of the latter’s alleged interference in the operations and functions, and that it would be prudent to fire Cele. But Ramaphosa said it was his prerogative to hire and fire ministers. “You want to put your opinion that the minister is interfering in the operations. Directors-General are appointed because they have a speciality in the areas they are appointed. The minister is an oversight person, who should ensure policy is implemented. Sometimes there is a straddling of the lanes, even in the performance agreements that are signed there is adherence to the policy side,” said Ramaphosa.

He also said they were beefing up the SAPS by setting up special units to deal with a number of challenges. He said the SAPS will set up a special unit on the construction mafia, and another one on the cash-in-transit heists. Police were involved in a bloody shootout with members of a gang involved in a cash-in-transit in Rosettenville a few weeks ago. Nine robbers were killed and others were arrested.

