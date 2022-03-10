Ramaphosa appoints Justice Raymond Zondo as new Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the country’s new Chief Justice. Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya has been nominated for the position of Deputy Chief Justice.

Justice Zondo’s appointment to the top position in the judiciary comes after a gruelling interviewing process in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in early February where Justices Maya, Zondo, Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo were vying for the top job. The JSC had recommended Maya as their preferred candidate for the position. But the law allows Ramaphosa to make his own appointment. The Presidency said on Thursday the appointment of Zondo comes after Ramaphosa had consulted with the JSC and political parties in Parliament.

The appointment of Justice Zondo comes into effect on April 1. Zondo rose through the ranks of the judiciary in 1997, when he was appointed to the Bench. He has been chairing the State Capture Commission over the past four years.

Ramaphosa said these were important appointments in the judiciary. “The inclusive process of selecting the next Chief Justice demonstrated not only the value that South Africans place on the judiciary, but also the depth of experience and capability within the senior ranks of the judiciary,” said Ramaphosa. “The position of the Chief Justice carries a great responsibility in our democracy. As the head of the judiciary, the Chief Justice is a guardian of our Constitution, and the laws adopted by the freely elected representatives of the people.

“The Chief Justice stands as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice. I have every confidence that Justice Zondo will acquit himself with distinction in this position,” the president said. [email protected] POLITICAL BUREAU