Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as new Deputy Public Protector









Deputy Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Screengrab Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Deputy Public Protector. Parliament approved the appointment of Gcaleka last November following the end of the term of office for Kevin Malunga. Gcaleka was former Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba’s adviser before the former left Cabinet. Opposition parties had rejected the appointment of Gcaleka, but the ANC endorsed it. The Presidency announced on Friday that Gcaleka would assume office.

“President Ramaphosa has wished advocate Gcaleka well on her new role and is confident she will execute the responsibilities before her with diligence and commitment,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Gcaleka had previously served in the National Prosecuting Authority before she went into government.

She worked for Gigaba when she was in the National Treasury and later at home affairs.

But when Ramaphosa took over the presidency he left Gigaba out of his Cabinet.

But Gcaleka had continued and worked with one of the new ministers in government.

Political Bureau