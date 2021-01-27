Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshaveni as acting Minister in the Presidency

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshaveni as acting minister in the presidency, it was announced on Wednesday.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Small Business Development Ms Khumbudzo Ntshaveni as acting minister in the presidency: [responsible for] planning, monitoring and evaluation until further notice,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“This appointment, in terms of Section 98 of the Constitution, follows the passing away of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday, 21 January 2021, from Covid-19-related complications. Minister Ntshaveni will continue to perform her responsibilities as minister of small business development while acting as minister in the presidency.”

Mthembu was buried in his hometown of Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga on Sunday. He was honoured with an official funeral category 1 attended by Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza.

Addressing the funeral on Sunday, Ramaphosa said Mthembu’s death has left a huge void in government, in the African National Congress (ANC) to which he dedicated his life, and in South Africa of which he was a proud citizen.