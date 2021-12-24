Ramaphosa appoints Kollapen, Mathopo as new ConCourt judges

The Constitutional Court has two new members. Judges Narandran “Jody” Kollapen and Rammaka Steven Mathopo have been appointed as Judges of the Constitutional Court by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa's office made the announcement on Friday. In a statement, the Presidency said: "Judges Kollapen and Mathopo have illustrious careers in the legal profession and the Judiciary." Kollapen and Mothapo's appointments follow interviews conducted by the Judicial Service Commission in October.

Following those interviews, Ramaphosa received the names of shortlisted candidates as per the recommendation of Acting Chief Justice Raymond and the names included Justice B Molemela, Justice R Mathopo, Justice F Kathree-Setiloane, Justice J Kollapen and Justice B Vally. The Department of Justice made a formal submission to the Presidency in relation to the JSC's recommendation. The Presidency then received the submission on December 21 wand the recommendations were narrowed down to two names.

Kollapen, who was the chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission, also served as judge of the Gauteng Division from 2010. Some of the cases he has presided over include Eskom’s application to have the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa’s) rejection of its revenue application set aside as irrational and unlawful as well as the SA Citizenship Act. Judge Mathopo, on the other hand was appointed as a judge, also in the Gauteng Division of the High Court, in 2006 and was elevated to the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2015.