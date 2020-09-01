Ramaphosa appoints Lusanda Mxenge as acting Presidency DG

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Lusanda Mxenge as acting director-general in the presidency and as secretary of Cabinet with effect from Tuesday, the Presidency announced. “Mxenge, who has held the position of deputy director-general: [responsible for] Cabinet office, will serve as acting director-general for a period of six months or until the post is filled, whichever comes first,” the Presidency said. “The acting appointment is done in terms of Section 32 of the Public Service Act of 1994, as amended, with all delegated powers attached to the post of director-general and head of department.” The appointment of Mxenge follows the retirement of longstanding Presidency director-general Dr Cassius Reginald Lubisi. The outgoing director-general was appointed with effect from November 1, 2010.

According to the Presidency, Lubisi is “an accomplished academic, educationist, public service manager and strategist” who brought to the presidency a wealth of many years’ experience at a strategic level in the public service and academia.

Lubisi previously served as superintendent-general of the department of education in KwaZulu-Natal, where he was responsible for the overall strategic direction and management of the provincial department.

Prior to joining the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government as head of department in 2005, Lubisi was deputy director-general for general education and training in the national department of education.

He has also served as special adviser to former education minister Kader Asmal. He was chairperson of Umalusi, the council for quality assurance in general and further education and training, from June 2002 to May 2004.

Born in Mpumalanga province, Lubisi studied at the University of Natal (now incorporated into the University of KwaZulu-Natal) and completed degrees in Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Education (cum laude), as well as a Higher Diploma in Education.

African News Agency