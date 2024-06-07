Ramaphosa appoints Maropene Ramokgopa as acting Sports Minister following Kodwa’s resignation

In light of Zizi Kodwa's resignation this week over allegations of corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Maropene Ramokgopa as an acting Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture. Her appointment comes after Kodwa resigned as Sports Minister on Wednesday. This is after the former minister was formally charged with corruption amounting to R1.7 million.

Kodwa and his “friend” and co-accused businessman and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay have been granted R30,000 bail after his first court appearance before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Ekurhuleni. However, to allow for pre-trial conferences and the disclosure of the docket to the defence, the case was rescheduled for July 23. Ramokgopa is currently serving as the minister in the presidency, responsible for planning, monitoring, and evaluation under the sixth administration.

In a statement on Friday, the presidency said Ramaphosa had received and welcomed Korea’s resignation on Wednesday. “President Ramaphosa accepted Minister Kodwa’s resignation and thanked Mr Kodwa for his service to the nation in his capacity as Deputy Minister of State Security from 2019 to 2023 and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture from March 2023. “President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister Maropene Ramokgopa to act as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture until a permanent appointment is made under the new 7th administration,” the statement read.

Ramokgopa also serves as the second deputy secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC). Kodwa, former deputy minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security, was implicated in the State Capture Commission, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. IOL had reported that in 2020, the commission of inquiry into State Capture heard that Kodwa allegedly received money paid by Mackay, who was then an executive of South Africa’s largest technology group, EOH Holdings.

ENS Forensics managing director Steven Powell claimed Kodwa received the money in eight payments from Mackay. When the Zondo report came out in April 2022, it strongly recommended that Ramaphosa should consider Kodwa’s then position as deputy minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security. “The commission accordingly recommends that the president consider the position of Mr Kodwa as deputy minister of state security. Having regard to the fact that Mr Kodwa appears to find himself in a position where he is beholden by Mr Jehan Mackay,” Zondo stated in his report.