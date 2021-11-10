Ramaphosa appoints NYDA board, these are the 7 new members

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally appointed the new seven-member board of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to be led by the first female chairperson, Asanda Luwaca. The NYDA had been without a board for close to two years.

Ramaphosa appointed Luwaca, Avela Mjajubana, Karabo Mohale, Lebo Mulaisi, Thulisa Ndlela, Pearl Pillay and Alexandria Procter. Luwaca was designated as the board chairperson and Mohale as the deputy chairperson. NYDA board chairperson Asanda Luwaca, who is also a researcher for the ANC Parliamentary Caucus NYDA Board deputy chair Karabo Mohale, former SRC president at TUT “The new board of the NYDA carries a great responsibility in the country’s drive to empower young people through skills development, employment, work experience and other opportunities.

“I see the NYDA as a vital partner in the implementation of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Intervention and ensuring that young people are prioritised as part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus. “The new board brings together a group of individuals with diverse expertise and experience in youth development. “I have every confidence that they will ensure sound governance of the agency, and will dedicate themselves to the critical task of building a better future for the youth of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

NYDA board member Thulisa Ndlela, former spokesperson of the ANCYL in eThekwini NYDA Board member Avela Mjajubana, who is also president of SASCO Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulated each and every one of the newly-appointed board members. Nkoana-Mashabane said she looked forward to working with them to contribute to lifting the NYDA to even better heights, improved service delivery and positive impact on the lives of young people. “I am certain that this board understands that they need to hit the ground running.

“The NYDA is a critical part of the South African youth development machinery in dealing with the issues facing the youth of our country. “We look forward to tapping into their individual and collective skills, passions and intellect to contribute to making our country better,” she said. NYDA Board member Pearl Pillay, who is also an activist at YouthLab. NYDA Board member Alexandria Procter, who is also a science researcher. In August, the National Assembly resolved to recommend Ramaphosa 17 candidates to consider to serve on the NYDA board.

This was after the National Assembly approved the report of the portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities. In September 2020, former National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise referred the matter to the committee for consideration. There had been complaints in connection with the selection process amid threats of litigation.

NYDA Board member Lebo Mulaisi These had related to gender inclusiveness, geographical spread, disability and racial representation. The NYDA selection process was also mired in controversy amid the surfacing of a letter purported to be from the interim ANC Youth League task team forwarding a list of preferred candidates, including some of those initially recommended to the National Assembly, to the office of ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte prior to the interviews.