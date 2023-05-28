Ramaphosa appoints panel to probe US allegations that Russian ship loaded weapons in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a three-person panel to investigate the veracity of claims made by the US after its Ambassador Reuben Brigety said they were “confident" weapons and ammunition had been loaded onto a Russian freighter that docked at a Cape Town naval base in December. President Ramaphosa announced earlier in the month that he would establish an independent inquiry headed by a retired judge to enquire into the circumstances of the docking of the Russian vessel known as Lady R in Simon’s Town in December 2022.

Following the allegations, Russia denied allegations made by Brigety. The president has announced the appointment of Judge Phineas Mathale Deon Mojapelo as chairperson, together with advocate Leah Gcabashe SC and former deputy minister of education Enver Surty as other members of the panel. This panel will now attempt to establish the circumstances that led to the docking of the ship and the alleged loading of cargo, and the departure of the Lady R cargo ship from Simon’s Town from December 6-9, 2022.

This inquiry is scheduled to take place over the next six weeks. “The president decided to establish the enquiry because of the seriousness of the allegations, the extent of public interest and the impact of this matter on South Africa’s international relations. “The panel has been tasked to establish persons who were aware of the cargo ship’s arrival, and, if any, the contents to be off-loaded or loaded, the departure and destination of the cargo,” a government statement read.

The panel will also evaluate whether constitutional, legal or other obligations were complied with in relation to the cargo ship’s arrival, its stay, the loading or off-loading of its contents, and its departure. The government said that the panel’s report was expected to include recommendations on any steps that may need to be taken in light of their findings or as a result of any breaches that may have occurred. “The panel will report directly to the president and will be supported administratively by personnel in the Presidency assigned to this task by the director-general in the Presidency.