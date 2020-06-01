Ramaphosa apppoints new Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a string of appointments at the National Prosecuting Authority, including the appointment of Advocate Ouma Rasethaba as the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Rasethaba, who has 30 years legal experience, replaces advocate Nomgcobo Jiba who held the role and was fired last year following an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The appointment is effective as of June 1.





"She (Rasethaba) holds a B Proc (University of the North), LLB (University of Witwatersrand), Dip. Company Law (University of Witwatersrand) and LLM (University of Pretoria). Adv. Rasethaba is a Governance and Risk Expert, having worked in the corporate sector for 10 years. She is also certified as a trainer, coach, teacher and public speaker and has trained as a negotiator, mediator and arbitrator," the presidency said.





Ramaphosa has also appointed advocate Rodney de Kock as deputy national director of public prosecutions; for national prosecution services. De Kock had previously served as director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape for 15 years and has 32 years of legal experience. His appointment is also effective from June 1.





"Adv. De Kock was awarded a Bachelor of Arts and Law Degrees in 1983 and 1984 respectively from the University of Cape Town. Adv. De Kock has two degrees (BA and LLB). He was admitted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa in July 1986; became an attorney of the High Court of Namibia in April 1990, and an advocate of the High Court April 1999," the president said in a statement on Monday.





Ramaphosa has also appointed advocate Mthunzi Mhaga as a special director: strategic and legal advisor within the office of the national director - Shamila Batohi.





"He will provide legal advice to the national director regarding specific legal and administrative issues; provide strategic inputs in matters brought before the national director, and will manage the relationship between the office of the national director and NPA stakeholders," the presidency said.



