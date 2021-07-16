Ramaphosa: ’Attempted insurrection failed’

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi President Cyril Ramaphosa says the attempted insurrection against the state failed because people refused to support it.

He told the nation on Friday that the attacks were well planned and co-ordinated and a threat to democracy. However, despite the assault on the state and infrastructure the people refused to support the insurrection. He said the democratic order would remain intact despite attempts to weaken it.

Ramaphosa said the people have defended the constitutional order. “This has been through their actions and other means displayed in public. The current instability and ongoing incitement to violence constitutes a direct contravention of the Constitution and the rule of law. These actions are intended to cripple the economy, cause social instability and severely weaken – or even dislodge – the democratic state,” said Ramaphosa. “Using the pretext of a political grievance, those behind these acts have sought to provoke a popular insurrection.

They have sought to exploit the social and economic conditions under which many South Africans live – conditions that have worsened since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic – and to provoke ordinary citizens and criminal networks to engage in opportunistic acts of looting,” he said. “The ensuing chaos is used as a smokescreen to carry out economic sabotage through targeted attacks on trucks, factories, warehouses and other infrastructure necessary for the functioning of our economy and the provision of services to our people,” said Ramaphosa. “Through social media, through fake news and misinformation, they have sought to inflame racial tensions and violence. Worst of all, they have sought to manipulate the poor and vulnerable for their own benefit. Yet, despite the widespread destruction, this attempted insurrection has failed to gain popular support. It has failed because of the efforts of our security forces, and it has failed because South Africans have rejected it and have stood up in defence of our hard-won democracy,” he said.

He said the security forces were now on the ground to undertake clean-up operations and prevent any threat to the state. He said the soldiers and other law enforcement agencies would protect key infrastructure and other installations. They would not allow people behind the insurrection to cripple the economy and other organs of the state.