Ramaphosa authorises SIU to dig deeper into the Gauteng Department of Health and Tembisa Hospital

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a new proclamation that allows the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to dive deeper into the Gauteng Department of Health and Tembisa Hospital to probe allegations of corruption. The SIU says Proclamation 136 of 2023 was signed last month, and it allows it to further investigate the two, following the secondment agreement investigation it conducted at Tembisa Hospital on behalf of the Gauteng provincial government.

That stemmed from the allegations of corruption revealed by the late Babita Deokaran, a whistle-blower assassinated in August last year by six killers who have since pleaded guilty in court. The SIU said the new proclamation will enable it to investigate the procurement of, or contracting for, goods and services by, or on behalf of the Department for the Tembisa Hospital or by the Tembisa Hospital. The unit will also investigate payments made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, or cost-effective or violated guidelines issued by the National Treasury or the relevant provincial treasury.

"Furthermore, the SIU will investigate unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Gauteng Department of Health, Tembisa Hospital, or the State. "While also investigating any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the Department or the Tembisa Hospital, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity," the SIU said in a statement on Friday. Moreover, the SIU said the proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between January 1, 2020, and September 1, 2023, the date of the publication of the proclamation, or before January 1, 2020.