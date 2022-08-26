Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, August 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe alleged corruption and maladministration at NSFAS

File Photo

File Photo

Published 14m ago

Share

Joburg – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been authorised to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at the National student financial aid scheme (NSFAS) and recover any financial losses.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the SIU to launch their investigation in relation to two functions of the organisation and also recover money lost by the state as a result of the corruption, under Proclamation R.88 of 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago has revels that the first part of the investigation will look into the Scheme’s finances while the second part will look into the allocation of loans, bursaries and any other funding payable to students in terms of the provisions of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme Act, 1999, Act No. 56 of 1999.

The SIU’s investigations will also look into unauthorised,irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the NSFAS or the State, including the causes of maladministration.

Furthermore they will also investigate any unlawful or improper conduct by employees or officials of the NSFAS or the service providers in question, their employees or any other person or entity.

More on this

“The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 1 April 2016 and 26 August 2022, the date of the publication of the Proclamation, or before 1 April 2016 and after the date of this Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated.” Said Kganyago

IOL

Related Topics:

corrupt practicesinvestigation (criminal)NSFASCyril RamaphosaCorruptionCrime and courtsMoney Matters

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta