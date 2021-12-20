Ramaphosa back at the grind, out of Covid-19 isolation

President Cyril Ramaphosa ended a week of self-isolation following his positive test for Covid-19 after delivering the eulogy at FW de Klerk’s state memorial on December 12. President Cyril Ramaphosa has ended a week of self-isolation following his positive test for Covid-19 on December 12, 2021.

In a statement issued by the Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, earlier today, Ramaphosa thanked all South Africans and leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during this period. In turn, the President wished all those infected with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery. Ramaphosa delivered his eulogy at the last apartheid president FW de Klerk’s state memorial in Cape Town last Sunday and then tested positive for the virus shortly afterwards.

It was reported that the president started feeling ill shortly after the memorial service. Gungubele said that while Ramaphosa appeared to be in good spirits, he was monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force during his quarantine in Cape Town. Deputy resident David Mabuza took over Ramaphosa’s responsibilities for the week. Ramaphosa has since returned to duty and will chair the final Cabinet meeting for 2021 this Wednesday.

“President Ramaphosa repeats his call for everyone in the country to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings,” Gungubele said. South Africa’s most recent Covid-19 stats, reported yesterday, revealed that KZN had recorded 4 135 new cases, followed by Gauteng with 3 582 and the Western Cape with 2 849 cases. South Africa recorded a total of 15 465 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and three more deaths, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in a statement.

This brought the total number of laboratory confirmed cases to 3 308 074 and total fatalities to 90 348. “This increase represents a 30.7% positivity rate,” the NICD said. A total of 20 690 811 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

The 7-day average on Sunday was 31.3%, which was higher than on Saturday (31.0%). According to the NICD, there has been an increase of 87 hospital admissions between Saturday and Sunday. [email protected]