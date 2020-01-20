Johannesburg - Despite progress in many areas, there are several glaring instances of service delivery failures in some South African towns, due to revenue constraints but also negligence, President Cyril Ramaphosa conceded on Monday.
In the latest edition of a weekly column he initiated last year, Ramaphosa said a tour of some towns in Northern Cape province during the ruling African National Congress's anniversary celebrations a fortnight ago drove home the need to significantly improve the government's capacity to improve lives.
"Many of the places we visited struggle to provide social infrastructure and services simply because they have such a small revenue base," he wrote.
"But, in some cases, elected officials and public servants have neglected their responsibilities."
He said poor coordination and alignment between departments and lack of effective oversight meant that policies and programmes had not had the desired positive impact.