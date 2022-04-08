Ramaphosa, Biden in talks over Ukraine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he had a discussion with US president Joe Biden on Friday where they agreed on a need for a ceasefire and negotiation in Ukraine. The telephone discussion between the two leaders comes as the conflict rages on in the region.

Ramaphosa has always maintained since the conflict began in February that both Russia and Ukraine have to find a peaceful solution. The president said in his discussion with Biden they also talked about a wide range of issues including strengthening trade relations. “I had a productive call with US President @JoeBiden earlier this evening. As part of deepening relations we agreed to set up a team to strengthen trade, increase investment in infrastructure and work to tackle climate change. We discussed the need to support growth and development on the African continent. We shared views on the conflict in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a ceasefire and dialogue between Ukraine and Russia,” said Ramaphosa.

He said they also congratulated Biden for the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown as the first black woman in the Supreme Court in the US. The conflict in Ukraine has led to the deaths of thousands of people and the displacement of millions of others. South Africa has been accused of abstaining from the UN on the votes against Russia.

Ramaphosa has said they needed to ensure that both sides come to the table and find a peaceful solution.