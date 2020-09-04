Ramaphosa bids farewell to ’exemplary’ Presidency DG, Dr Cassius Lubisi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described outgoing Presidency Director-General, Dr Cassius Lubisi as a consummate professional and exemplar of public servanthood. Lubisi, who has served as DG in the Presidency since November 2010, retired this week and Ramaphosa said that he was a man who had left an indelible footprint on the office he had led. "Had it not been for Covid-19 we would be having a big party in your honour DG. We all know of DG Lubisi as a man of few words, but absolutely, consistently and indisputably a man of action. "I am making use of these words not as a charm offensive, but because they represent my truest impression of Dr Lubisi," Ramaphosa said.

The head of state added that Lubisi was "truly a man for all seasons" having served in various capacities in all six administrations since democracy.

Ramaphosa said that it did not matter which President or Deputy President occupied the Union Buildings, Lubisi had been there to serve the people of South Africa.

"Perhaps this is part of the broader discipline of a revolutionary bureaucrat who lived as a young adult through the Decade of Freedom, the 1980s.

"And who, in the theatre of struggle, rubbed shoulders with and imbibed political content from some of our most celebrated heroes such as “uMtomdala” Harry Gwala, Chris Hani and many others," Ramaphosa said.

He said that those of them in the Presidency who had come to know Dr Lubisi intimately in the course of their work had always been in awe of the depth of his expertise on numerous matters, from public administration, to history, to economics, and to culture and music.

"In one of his many iterations DG Lubisi was a university lecturer. He took very seriously his movement’s conceptualisation of education as a site of struggle and its call for the education for liberation.

"That he obtained his PhD despite the challenges imposed on him by his active involvement in the reconstruction and development of our country is clearly indicative of his absolute commitment and dedication in everything he does.

"For nearly a decade, he has discharged his responsibilities here in the Presidency, the political and administrative centre of the state," said the President.

A seasoned public servant, Lubisi had previously served as Deputy Director-General for General Education and Training in the national Department of Education and also as Superintendent General in the KZN Department of Education while he also served as Chairperson of Umalusi from 2002 to 2004.

Lubisi, who holds Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Education and Higher Diploma in Education degrees and completed his doctoral degree at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, also had a stint as Special Advisor to former Minister of Education Kader Asmal.

He also worked for 10 years as a lecturer and senior lecturer at the Pietermaritzburg campus of the then University of Natal’s School of Education while he also served the project manager and chairperson of the ministerial project committee to develop the National Curriculum Statement for Grades 10 to 12 from 2002 to 2003.

"He has been our DG, our Cabinet Secretary, the Head of the Forum of South African Directors-General (FOSAD), the point of contact for the South African Customs Union (SACU) and the interface between our country and SADC, the AU, BRICS, G8, G77, UN and other intergovernmental organisations.

"In all these roles, Dr Lubisi served with absolute commitment and sheer diligence.

He also worked across Cabinet clusters in order to enhance our capacity as the Presidency to coordinate and guide the work of government," said Ramaphosa.

He added that Lubisi's loss to the public service was great but, said that they were confident that the institutional integrity he had played such an important part in deepening over the years would remain.

"DG, if there is one thing of which I am certain it is that you may be retiring formally but public service runs deep in your veins. I know we will be able to count on your counsel at any time.

" This bittersweet moment also gives us cause to reflect on the necessity of producing more skilled and revolutionary public servants like Dr Lubisi.

"The term bureaucrat has in modern times come to be seen as almost pejorative; with all its inferences of a querulous, disinterested pen-pusher behind a desk. And yet the bureaucracy is the lynchpin of service delivery of any government.

"As I said in my newsletter to the nation to mark Public Service Month, being a civil servant is the greatest of honours that carries immense responsibility," Ramaphosa said.

He further stated that when civil servants were committed, ethical and principled and when they understood the true meaning of public service, governments truly work for the people.

"It is men and women like Dr Lubisi who set the standard.

We have said our priority is to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

"But these are only words on paper unless matched by both resolve and determination to develop and professionalise the public service. The men and women who are the interface between government and the people must be capable, ethical and of the highest calibre.

"Dr Lubisi, it has been an honour to serve alongside you. I believe I speak for everyone here when I say you have been an exceptional leader and you will be most sorely missed.

And so we say fare well DG. You have indeed done your duty with honour and distinction, and served your country loyally, patriotically and faithfully.

"We wish you well. We shall miss you. I shall miss you. I thank you," President Ramaphosa concluded.