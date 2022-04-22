Ramaphosa calls for changes in global institutions amid conflict in Ukraine

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the transformation of global institutions, saying the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has necessitated this. Ramaphosa, who was making his closing remarks during the Bi-National Commission meeting with his counterpart from Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, on Friday, said this was an urgent matter.

He said the conflict in Ukraine has driven home the need to transform global institutions. However, South Africa has continued to call for a peaceful resolution between the two countries. Sunday will mark exactly two months since the war began in Ukraine. Ramaphosa said every measure must be taken to ensure a solution was reached. “The complexities of the international system necessitates that there is urgent transformation of the institutions of global governance. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine bears testimony to the urgency of this need.

“We express satisfaction of the alignment of the positions of our two countries at the UN on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and reiterated the urgent need for a peaceful resolution of this conflict. We also underscored the need for the good office of the UN Secretary-General to play a role in the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” said Ramaphosa. This week Ramaphosa had a telephone discussion with Ukraine president, Volodymor Zelenskyy, about the end of the conflict. This came after he also spoke to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping of China on the same situation. The president had expressed willingness for South Africa to mediate between the two countries.