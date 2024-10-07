Ramaphosa calls for support of BELA bill, emphasising its role in enhancing educational standards and equity

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week emphasised the importance of recognising and honouring the teaching profession in the country. “It is a great honour for me to be here and to be amongst the finest men and women of the teaching profession in our country,” he said addressing the National Teaching Awards on Saturday.

The was to commemorate World Teacher’s Day and the invaluable contributions of educators across South Africa. Reflecting on his own educational journey, the President recalled, “All of us are who we are because of the teachers we once had.” The teaching awards took place the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

IOL reported that Ramaphosa last month signed the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (Bela Bill) , into law, but due to opposition from the Democratic Alliances (DA), delayed the implementation of clauses four and five for three months to allow for negotiations with parties in the GNU. He shared fond memories of his teachers at Tshilidzi Primary School in Soweto and Mphaphuli High School in Sibasa, Venda, acknowledging their roles in shaping not only his knowledge but also his character. ‘’All these years later, they still hold a special place in my heart.’’

Ramaphosa likened teachers to “devoted, tender gardeners, nurturing our nation,” highlighting their essential role in guiding and encouraging students. “Just as a garden blooms and flourishes under the gardener’s steady hand, teachers play a formative role in the life of a child,” Ramaphosa said. However, he also cautioned against the impact of neglectful teaching, stating that “a teacher who disregards their responsibilities can demoralise a child, damage their self-esteem and put them off learning.”

“The skills that build thriving households and communities are all taught in the classroom,” Ramaphosa emphasised, recognising the evolving needs of students in today’s world. He acknowledged the diverse challenges teachers face, noting that “in a country such as ours, with such high levels of inequality, the teaching environment of one educator may be completely different to that of another.” While recognising the progress made in addressing educational disparities, Ramaphosa called for continued efforts.

“We have made much progress as a country in narrowing the gaps between schools. But we have much further to go, and have much more to do,” he said. Furthermore,he outlined the government’s commitment to strengthening early learning foundations, revising the education curriculum, and implementing a three-stream model that offers academic, vocational, and occupational pathways for learners. ‘’We are working to fully implement the three-stream model, which offers academic, vocational and occupational pathways for learners. Educators play an important role in identifying the best course for a learner.”

Ramaphosa highlighted the significance of the BELA Bill which aims to create a more equitable education system. He noted that among other things, the Act provides for early learning foundations to be strengthened, promotes greater accountability of parents for their children’s learning and promotes inclusivity in the classroom. “The spirit and purpose of this new legislation is to ensure there is uniformity and fairness in educational standards between schools and across the country,” he said.

‘’In the interests of inclusivity, we have created space for engagement among some concerned parties on aspects of the legislation.“ He also urged stakeholders to support the implementation of this law to guarantee that “all our children receive a good quality education regardless of their circumstances”. Ramaphosa expressed gratitude to the educators present and those across the nation.