Ramaphosa calls on men to take a stand as GBV crisis casts a shadow over Women’s Day celebrations

As South Africa continues to celebrate Women’s Month in a significant way, President Cyril Ramaphosa has underscored the importance of addressing the persistent issue of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide that plagues the nation. The national commemoration of Women’s Day at Denis Nel Stadium in Pofadder, Northern Cape, served as a platform for reflecting on the progress made in uplifting women, while also acknowledging the urgent need for more decisive action against violence targeting women and children.

During the event, Ramaphosa, joined by Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul and other government officials, signed a pledge calling on South African men to take a stand against GBV and femicide. “We cannot claim to be a society that respects human rights while the rights of women and children are violated daily in the most brutal ways,” Ramaphosa said. He emphasised the need for men to play an active role in ending violence against women, saying, “It is the responsibility of every man in this country to ensure that women and children feel safe, respected, and valued.”

The statistics on GBV in South Africa are alarming. The country has one of the highest femicide rates in the world, with a woman being murdered every three hours. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), 1,006 women were murdered between April 2022 and March 2023. There were also 52,971 reported sexual offences during the same period, with 42,016 of these cases being rapes — an average of 115 rapes per day.

These figures highlight the severity of the issue and the need for more effective interventions. Residents like Sandra Booi from Pofadder, expressed their appreciation for the government’s recognition of women’s contributions to society, yet they emphasised the need for more concrete measures to protect women from violence. “Today, government recognises and listens to women, and we are represented in departments and parliament. However, women still suffer from gender-based violence, and many have been killed by those who do not value women in communities. We wish government would do more to protect us.”

Booi, alongside others in attendance, highlighted the ongoing fear and insecurity many women faced in their communities, despite the advancements in women’s representation and rights. The continuing rise in GBV cases underscores the challenges that still lie ahead in ensuring the safety and well-being of women across the country. As the country marks 68 years since the historic 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings, the spirit of activism and the fight for women’s rights remain as relevant as ever.

The pledge signed during the Women’s Day commemoration calls for a collective effort to create a society where women can live free from fear and violence. However, there is a clear demand from communities for these commitments to be backed by stronger enforcement of laws, increased support for survivors, and comprehensive community education initiatives that promote gender equality and respect. As Women's Month continues, the emphasis on addressing GBV and femicide serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to create a safer, more just South Africa for all women.