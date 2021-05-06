Ramaphosa calls on Parliament to fast-track GBV Bills

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Parliament to fast-track the three Bills that were aimed at clamping down against gender-based violence in the country.

Ramaphosa told the National Assembly, during question time on Thursday, the government has made a number of interventions to fight against GBV.

He also said the R1.6 billion that was allocated on GBV will be monitored and used properly.

He said they wanted to remove all the obstacles in the fight against GBV and the government will work with the National Prosecuting Authority to help the SAPS to speed up cases.

He said they were also continued concerned about the increase in gender-based violence cases.

He said they want to intensify efforts to reduce these cases.

“The amount of money we allocated was R1.6 billion and it was money from various government departments allocated for various programmes,” said Ramaphosa.

He said there is a committee that was put in place to oversee the use of this money.

“I think we are raising the level of awareness on GBV and that we work together and that the national strategic plan is implemented,” he said.

“I would like to call upon Parliament to hasten to finalise those three Bills because our women look up to our parliament. The pandemic of GBV must come to an end and I am hoping that all of us work together in that regard,” said Ramaphosa.

Political Bureau