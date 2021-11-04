Ramaphosa calls on the 10 400 elected councillors to ’get down to work’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the over 10 400 newly-elected councillors to get down to working for their communities and for leaders to set aside their differences. Ramaphosa was speaking at the announcement of the final results of Monday’s local government elections at the Electoral Commission of SA’s national results operations centre in Tshwane.

”Those in whom they have placed their trust – the elected councillors – now need to get down to work,” he said. Ramaphosa spoke after the ANC’s overall support across the country’s 257 municipalities dipped below 50% for the first since 1996 when democratic South Africa’s maiden local government polls were held. He congratulated South Africans for holding an election that was peaceful, free and fair.

”The people have spoken,” said Ramaphosa, adding that local government must be a force for good, development and progress. He continued: “If we are to make this a new and better era, we, as leaders, must put aside our differences and work together in a spirit of partnership and common purpose”. Ramaphosa said all leaders wanted the same thing, which is to better the lives of South Africans.

”We need to strengthen the trust between citizens and elected representatives through competence, integrity, performance and delivery. “Public representatives need to be more visible and active in our communities. “They need to focus on implementation and make the people partners in development,” he stressed, adding they also need to listen to the communities they serve.