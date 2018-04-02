Johannesburg - "Many off our people cannot believe that she has departed. They were still enjoying her presence in life, particularly because she seemed to have gotten over the health challenges she was going through," President Cyril Ramaphosa told mourners gathered at the home of Winnie Madikizela Mandela in Orlando, Soweto on Monday night.





"The nation was ill-prepared for her departure and people are grieving very deeply. The death is a great loss on that she has been one of the strongest women in our struggle who suffered immensely. She was treated badly, was separated from not only her husband but from her children and people as well. She remained strong determinatives and courageous and “stubborn on behalf of the people,” Ramaphosa said.





He said Madikizela-Mandela had done this because she had known that her dispossession would inspire millions during apartheid.





President Cyril Ramaphosa’s convoy has arrived at #WinnieMadikizela’s house in Orlando West @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/l4Kw4kUDgK — Sihle Manda (@Sihle_MG) April 2, 2018





The president recalled his last moments with the stalwart, and said her death was a severe loss.









“You can hear the people singing. This will go on through the night, all week as we prepare her to rest. We are all mourning,” Ramaphosa’s said.





After a couple of hours of virtual silence, local ANC members now have broken into joyous chants @ReporterStar #WinnieMadikizela pic.twitter.com/XPKSkc6EbO — Sihle Manda (@Sihle_MG) April 2, 2018



