Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday condemned the terror attacks in Kenya that have left at least 15 people dead and many others injured. In a terse statement, the Presidency said: "South Africa has noted with concern terrorist attacks in Kenya on Tuesday, 15 January 2019. South Africa condemns in the strongest possible terms the attacks on the government and the people of Kenya. South Africa extends its condolences to the bereaved and wishes those injured a speedy recovery."

Initial reports said there were no South African citizens killed or injured in the attack. The South African High Commission in Nairobi was monitoring the situation and interacting with Kenyan authorities.

"On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, we send a message of support to the government and the people of Kenya," said the statement issued by Khusela Diko, spokesperson to the president.

