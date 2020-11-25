Ramaphosa condemns truck violence

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the “mindless and bloody lawlessness” which has characterised the fatal attacks on road freight drivers and destruction of property since last week in the country. Ramaphosa expressed his outrage after these incidents took place in various parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal ‒ the latest was the torching of two trucks outside Daveyton, on the East Rand. The president’s outburst also came after the Road Freight Association had called for his urgent intervention to prevent more attacks on trucks in the country. The association’s chief executive officer, Gavin Kelly said that the attacks were a threat to South Africa’s economic recovery post-COVID-19. Kelly said that the attacks appeared to be directed at foreigners.

Police have confirmed that a KwaZulu-Natal truck driver was murdered in Gauteng on Monday night.

They are now searching for the killers of the 45-year-old man from Pinetown, who was shot and partially burnt.

His body was found in a field in Alberton, not far from where the truck he was driving was set alight.

Ramaphosa commended the police work that has led to arrests in Gauteng in the past 24 hours.

He offered his sincere condolences to the families and colleagues of drivers who have lost their lives through the intimidation and violence perpetrated by criminals.

The president also offered his wishes for a speedy recovery to drivers who have sustained physical injuries and psychological trauma during these incidents.

Ramaphosa was also deeply concerned about the effect of this violence on owners and employees of the affected trucking companies, as well as the economic disruption caused by these acts just as the country is focused on rebuilding the economy.

“As South Africans, we cannot possibly tolerate the mindless and bloody lawlessness with which the road freight industry is being targeted.

“We cannot tolerate this loss of life and destruction of property,” Ramaphosa said.

The Presidency said in a statement: “The president therefore welcomes the arrest of suspects in Gauteng in the past 24 hours following deadly assaults on truck drivers. The president is confident that perpetrators in all parts of the country will be brought to book.

“The president has directed Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi and the ministers of Transport, Home Affairs and Police to submit a report on this matter to the president.”