Ramaphosa confident ANC will win elections with ‘firm majority’ as he votes in Chiawelo, Soweto

Reporting from Chiawelo, Soweto — African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans would “without a doubt” choose the ruling party when they vote on Wednesday. Millions of people will be casting their votes on this decisive Wednesday as many seek change and a better future for their families, communities, and the country.

This is as the sixth administration term is coming to an end. The ANC has governed the country since 1994, but several polls predict the party will slide below 50% for the first time. “The citizens will give the ANC, as they vote today, a firm majority. In my mind there is no doubt about that,” said Ramaphosa. Under his leadership, Ramaphosa said his party ran a formidable campaign in which they went through the length and breadth of the country to encourage people who were skeptical about voting to and particularly vote for the ANC.

“We determined that democracy is the winner in this whole election and it is the democratic process in our country that is going to emerge victorious. The ANC will reap a dividend of that by winning that as the party,” he said. Ramaphosa addressed the media shortly after casting his vote at the Hitekank Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto on Wednesday, May 29. He was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Dr. Tshepo Motsepe.