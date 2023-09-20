Ramaphosa confirms 10 gigawatts of renewable energy projects

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed a pipeline of 10 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy projects to ease load shedding in the country. Ramaphosa said the projects are in various stages of development.

This was part of the commitment by South Africa to clean energy. The Department of Mineral Resources has been busy with applications for renewable energy projects. Minister Gwede Mantashe said at the weekend they need to expand the grid capacity in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and Northern Cape to accommodate a number of renewable energy projects.

In the last round of bid windows, some of the projects could not be allocated in these coastal provinces because of a lack of transmission lines. Mantashe and Electricity Minister Kgosienstho Ramokgopa want transmission lines to be expanded to be able to connect a number of renewable energy projects. Ramaphosa, who was addressing the UN Climate Summit on Wednesday, said South Africa was committed to a just energy transition.

"As South Africa implements its ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution, which is aligned to the Paris Agreement temperature goals, we see new opportunities for green growth and development. With abundant solar and wind resources with significant reserves of critical minerals, South Africa is positioning itself to be a leader in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and sustainable industrialisation. "Due to regulatory changes and a surge of investment, South Africa has a confirmed pipeline of renewable energy projects in development that are expected to produce in excess of 10 gigawatts of electricity. South Africa has established a Just Transition Framework to ensure that climate action adheres to the principles of procedural, restorative, and distributive justice. "We are committed to building resilience to the impact of climate change and reducing our emissions in ways that are appropriate to our national circumstances and development pathways," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was attending a number of meetings on the sidelines of the UN, including those with Secretary-General António Guterres and other world leaders. He also met with businesses from the US to try to attract investments. [email protected]