Ramaphosa confirms farm theft but denies Fraser’s criminality claims

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to claims made by the former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser, who opened a criminal case against the president, for allegedly stealing more than $4 million (R60 million) and paying people to conceal the matter. Fraser, who has been heavily implicated in testimony at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, laid formal criminal charges against Ramaphosa at Rosebank police station on Wednesday night.

According to Fraser’s media statement, the case emanated from the alleged theft of “in excess of $4m” concealed “within the premises of the president’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo”. He has accused Ramaphosa of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping suspects who were allegedly questioned on his property at Phala Phala farm. Fraser claimed the theft was carried out by robbers in collusion with Ramaphosa’s domestic worker. “The president concealed the crime from the SAPS and Sars (SA Revenue Service) and thereafter paid the culprits for their silence,” Fraser’s statement read.

In a statement released by the Presidency on Thursday, Ramaphosa said it was “clear” there was no basis for Fraser’s claims of criminal conduct made against him. According to the statement, Ramaphosa confirmed a robbery took place at his Limpopo farm “in or around February 9, 2020 in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen”. Ramaphosa was apparently attending an AU summit in Addis Ababa when the incident occurred.

“On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the SAPS for investigation. “President Ramaphosa stands ready to co-operate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters,” the statement read. The Presidency added Ramaphosa remained “resolute” in leading the fight against corruption, restoring the integrity and capability of public institutions and overcoming the legacy of state capture, and would not be deterred by disinformation campaigns.