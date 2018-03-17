Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, acknowledges applause after being re-appointed head of China's Central Military Commission during a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Xi Jinping was reappointed Saturday as China's president with no limit on the number of terms he can serve. The National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp legislature, also appointed close Xi ally Wang Qishan to the formerly ceremonial post of vice president. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election at the 13th national people’s congress.

"President Xi’s re-election is a vote of confidence by the people of China in his sterling leadership as well as his ability to steer China well into the future as a leading country that will positively impact on the global community," the international relations and co-operation department said in a statement.

"South Africa is confident that the strong bilateral relations between our two countries that is built on a historical legacy of friendship and partnership will continue to grow in scope and stature in the coming years," Ramaphosa said in the statement.

Since the establishment of bilateral ties in January 1998, co-operation in the political, economic, and social spheres had grown significantly and continued to flourish, the department said.

Ramaphosa wished Xi and the government and the people of China success and prosperity, and looked forward to personally receiving Xi during his visit to South Africa in July 2018 to attend the 10th Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (Brics) summit.

