Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut short his official visit to Egypt, after holding official talks with President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, to attend to problems at power utility Eskom and to visit flood ravaged communities in Gauteng.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said the president had left Cairo and would on Wednesday meet with the board and management of Eskom, "where he will be briefed on plans to mitigate and resolve the current electricity crisis affecting most of the country".
Ramaphosa's trip to Egypt in the midst of Stage 6 rotational blackouts caused anger among citizens, who accused him of showing a lack of leadership at a time of national crisis.
"President Ramaphosa will also visit the operations centre at Eskom headquarters at Megawatt Park in Gauteng," said Diko.
She said Ramaphosa was scheduled to participate in a high-level panel at the Inaugural Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development on Wednesday, "but has returned to South Africa to attend to urgent domestic priorities".