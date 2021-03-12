Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for King Zwelithini

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official category 1 funeral and ordered that flags be flown at half mast until the funeral service of King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died on Friday.

Spokesperson for Ramaphosa, Tyrone Seale, said the date of the funeral will be announced in due course.

“This funeral will entail ceremonial elements provided by the South African National Defence Force,” said Seale.

“In terms of chapter 1.5.2(a) of the state, official and provincial funeral policy manual, the president may designate the funeral of a distinguished person as a special official funeral,” he added.

“President Ramaphosa has expressed his sincere condolences to the royal family, to the Zulu nation, and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and beyond – for whom Ingonyama was an important symbol of history, culture and heritage,” he said.