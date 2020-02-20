PARLIAMENT - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday defended his recent proposal to establish a sovereign wealth fund for South Africa as an act of care towards future generations.
"Our decision to establish a sovereign wealth fund even at a time of great economic difficulty is an exercise of our responsibility to future generations," he said in his reply to the debate on his state of the nation address a week ago.
The proposal comes as the country is faced with the failure of state-owned enterprises, chief among them Eskom, and public borrowing threatens to bring the debt to GDP ratio to 80% by 2030.
Ramaphosa said he would not heed the call from some quarters to shut down Eskom, which alone has debt of R450 billion and routinely suffers outages equivalent to a quarter of its overall capacity.
"We will not, as some honourable members have suggested, simply switch off Eskom’s life support, for to do so would be to plunge our economy and our country into chaos.