Ramaphosa defends value of deputy ministers amid calls for Cabinet cuts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected calls to downsize his executive team, which consists of 77 members, including 43 deputy ministers. Ramaphosa maintained that deputy ministers add value to the work of the government.

He was responding to EFF MP Omphile Maotwe when she asked in parliamentary questions whether the positions of deputy ministers are necessary amid the prevailing financial pressures the country faced and whether he intends to reduce and/or eliminate the deputy minister positions. In his written response, Ramaphosa said deputy ministers have played an important role in assisting ministers in the performance of their functions and responsibilities since the advent of democracy in 1994. “In portfolios with a wide range of responsibilities, deputy ministers are given responsibility for certain areas of work in terms of departments’ annual performance plans, ensuring that there is consistent political attention and oversight.”

He also said when he announced the executive – consisting of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, 32 ministers, and 43 deputy ministers – after the May 2024 elections, it was not possible to reduce the number of portfolios in the Cabinet. There was a need to ensure that the executive was inclusive of all the parties to the Government of National Unity (GNU). “We have sought to ensure that the national executive is representative of the people of South Africa, giving due consideration to gender, youth, demographics and regional distribution.

“The deputy ministers appointed in June 2024 continue to add value to the work of government and to support in a meaningful way the implementation of the priorities of the 7th democratic administration,” Ramaphosa said. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana previously revealed that the Budget allocation for the ministers and deputy ministers amounted to R239 million in 2025/26, a figure that includes salaries, support staff costs, official vehicles, and goods and services. Calls to cut Cabinet costs have intensified particularly from ActionSA and Build One South Africa (BOSA).

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane proposed a plan this week to generate R180 billion in savings, suggesting that doing away with deputy ministers will save R3.9 billion in the medium term. The party previously said abolishing deputy ministerial positions would reduce costs by about R500 million annually. Meanwhile, ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip said recently his party will introduce what it calls a Cabinet Reform Package, a legislative proposal designed to eliminate R1.5 billion annually on the bloated executive.

Trollip said one of the key proposals was a constitutional amendment to abolish deputy ministers. “ActionSA will introduce a Constitutional Amendment to Section 91 and repeal Section 93 (deputy ministers), permanently removing these redundant posts from the government. “This will immediately reduce costs and streamline government operations, ensuring that South Africa has a leaner, more efficient executive,” he said.

Trollip also said ActionSA will urgently table legislation to slash excessive ministerial allowances, travel expenses, luxury housing perks, and unnecessary VIP protection. “This bill was initially introduced by the DA but later abandoned after they joined the ANC-led GNU and began benefiting from these very perks.” Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said he would announce the ambassador-designate to the US using his constitutional powers.

He was responding to EFF leader Julius Malema when he asked whether he intended to appoint former DA leader and ambassador Tony Leon to represent South Africa in the United States. DA federal chairperson Helen Zille recently suggested that Leon would make a perfect choice to replace former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who was expelled from the US last month. Malema also asked who Ramaphosa was considering as a suitable replacement for Rasool, and when he would announce the new ambassador.