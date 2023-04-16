Ramaphosa describes Beatrice Marshoff as a true servant leader

Johannesburg - Messages of condolences and tributes continue to pour in for former Free State (FS) Premier Beatrice Marshoff. Marshof passed away on Saturday at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto at the age of 66.

News of her passing was announced by the current FS Premier Mxolisi Dukwana who extended his condolences to the Marshoff family. Dukwana said Marshoff served the people of the Free State province with great honour and distinction in a time when it was rare to find female leaders in such positions. Marshoff served as a member of parliament for the African National Congress (ANC) from 1994 to 1999.

She also served as one of the four female Premiers the province has had, since the year 1994. She succeeded the late former Premier Winkie Direko from April 2004 until May 2009 and was later replaced by Ace Magashule on May 6. In 2009, she resigned from active politics and returned to her nursing profession. In June 2001, she was deployed to the role of Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Social Development in the Free State, a position she held until her ascendency to the position of Premier for the province.

Paying his tribute to Marshoff, President Ramaphosa described Marshoff as a selfless and true servant leader. "She embraced her leadership roles with vigour, taking on the joys and hardships of leadership with equal measure," Ramaphosa said. He said Marshoff was relentless in her stance against corruption, maladministration and abuse of public office and was never afraid of taking unpopular decisions even within her own party and against so called popular individuals.