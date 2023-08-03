Ramaphosa dismisses claims by Malema he ordered Sars to target EFF sponsors

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has denied he ordered the South African Revenue Service to investigate the tax affairs of businesspeople who attended the gala dinner of the EFF. Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president does not have powers to direct any state agency to do its work.

He said Sars like any State agency follows its own laws in conducting its business. EFF leader Julius Malema claimed this week during a media briefing that Ramaphosa had instructed Sars' head Edward Kieswetter to investigate the tax affairs of businesspeople that were at the EFF’s gala dinner last week to celebrate its 10th anniversary. But Sars denied that it received instructions from Ramaphosa.

Magwenya told the media on Thursday that Malema was making unfounded allegations against the president. He denied that Ramaphosa gave instructions to Sars to investigate businesspeople at the EFF gala dinner. Magwenya said Ramaphosa never interferes in the affairs of any State agency. There were laws governing Sars or any State agency, which prohibit the interference by Ramaphosa or any person from outside.