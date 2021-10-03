Ramaphosa drums up support in Gqeberha

Gqeberha - In an effort to drum support for the ANC for the upcoming local government elections in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, President Cyril Ramaphosa listened to young and old. Of the problems that he was urged to address is the issue of 25 shacks that were demolished in June in ward 50 in Kariega (Uitenhage). Nongethini Dobo (84) is one the community members who had their shacks demolished as they were promised better houses. "I came in 1978 and stayed in an eight roomed shack since then, our shacks were demolished with a promise that we are to get better houses,"she explained. Ramaphosa made an undertaking that government officials will act immediately to address this.

"Premier Oscar Mabuyane is here, so he will act immediately to address your problem,"said Ramaphosa. According Mabuyane these houses are part of the Human Settlements programme. "The Housing Development Agency under the Department of Human Settlements is responsible for this, so we will make them answer,said Mabuyane.

Mabuyane further promised that before the end of next week these community members will get answers. "I now live in a one roomed shack with my family, I beg you Mr President to address this, I'm too old to stay in these conditions,"said Dobo Samuel Vimba (76), who is also a victim of this situation and he made use of this opportunity to vent his anger. "I took a decision to stop voting, but your visit here will help me change my mind, I will vote and will the ANC,"Vimba said. Ramaphosa also used the platform to convince the people of Nelson Mandela Bay to go and vaccinate for Covid-19. "All people must go and vaccinate so as to protect yourselves and your families from Covid-19," said Ramaphosa.