President Cyril Ramaphosa departs for Mozambique. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Tshwane - President Cyril Ramaphosa is heading to Mozambique on a working visit which will include talks with his counterpart Filipe Nyusi, his office said on Monday. The Presidency said Ramaphosa and Nyusi would discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of common interest.

"South Africa and Mozambique enjoy very good economic, political and cultural relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid," Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

"Mozambique was among the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries that President Ramaphosa visited soon after he assumed [the] Presidency in 2018, therefore this is a continuation of cordial high-level talks."

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister Bheki Cele, Minister Letsatsi Duba and Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Ramaphosa is accompanied by defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, minister of police, Bheki Cele and minister of state for security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

African News Agency (ANA)